Bright sunshine and cooler air today

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a rough day on Wednesday across the ArkLaTex, thankfully we have some much quieter weather today as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

We are starting off the morning with a mostly clear sky and much cooler temperatures with many places in the 40s. You’ll need the jackets and sunglasses as you head into work and school!

By this afternoon, temperatures will range from the 50s north to the mid 60s south and plenty of sun will continue along with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Clouds return for our Friday and we could see a few showers developing by afternoon as some upper level energy and moisture arrive from the southwest. Temperatures will be near normal for January with highs around 60.

Saturday starts off dry with some filtered sunshine but scattered showers will be developing during the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Keep the rain gear handy just in case.

This system clears out quickly paving the way for a nice Sunday with dry conditions and more sun, especially by afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, a much stronger storm system will arrive from the west bringing the potential of widespread, heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Enough cold air will be in place that a wintry mix could be possible across our far northern zones! Stay tuned for more updates on this as we get closer.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

