Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs

He was in possession of the car that was stolen Monday, Greenwood police say
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood police say the man who fled their custody while handcuffed now is back in custody.

Bossier City police took 26-year-old D’Reginold Taylor into custody Wednesday evening; and at the time, he was in possession of the car that was stolen Monday, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department’s Facebook page.

“It sounds like he’s facing multiple felonies in Bossier,” the post reads. “We obtained arrest warrants on him today and will be seeking more warrants since we now know he stole the car. Thanks to all that contributed to taking this suspect into custody.”

He was arrested as a fugitive from Caddo Parish on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

Taylor escaped while wearing handcuffs sometime the morning of Monday, Jan. 16. He was wanted on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on Beebe Drive.

At the time, authorities were unsure of his true identity.

Taylor had last been seen running west on Tanya Drive near Phillips Street. That’s off Kimberly Road in the Greenwood Hills area south of Interstate 20.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

