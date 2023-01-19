Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Arkansas panel advances bill to restrict drag performances

A bill classifying drag performances in Arkansas as adult-oriented businesses is headed to the state Senate for a vote
Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.
Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.(KAIT)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Drag performances would be classified as adult-oriented businesses under an bill in Arkansas that a legislative panel endorsed Thursday. It’s the latest in a growing number of Republican-backed proposals nationwide to restrict or ban the shows.

The state Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee advanced the proposal, which would also prohibit drag shows from public property. It next goes to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote as early as Monday.

Drag shows have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians in recent months. Arkansas' bill is among more than 120 restrictions on LGBTQ people that have been introduced in statehouses so far this year, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday.

Drag story hours — which feature drag queens reading books to children — and other events have prompted protests by activists who portray them as harmful to children. Opponents of Arkansas' proposed restrictions say they demonize an art form and marginalize LGBTQ people.

“This bill is just going to completely destroy what we do as an art form, and make it a sexually oriented thing that it's not," drag performer MD Hunter, who testified in his drag persona Athena Sinclair, told the committee.

The proposed restrictions would classify places that show drag performances along with other adult businesses such, as adult theaters and strip clubs. The designation would prohibit them from being within 1,000 feet of churches, schools, parks and libraries. It would also prohibit such shows from public property.

“It's a shame we even have to bring up a bill like this to protect our children," Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield, who sponsored the bill, said before the vote. He noted that the bill would prohibit drag performances intended to appeal to “prurient interest,” a term that’s not defined in the legislation.

Critics warned the restriction was overly broad and could affect theatrical performances that include actors or actresses performing as members of the opposite sex.

“The language of this legislation is so broad that it sweeps any public or private place into this regulation,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union. “So one’s own home would be subject to the restrictions of this bill.”

Most Read

Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during her election night party, Nov....
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor
In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013 file photo, the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of New...
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Mississippi...
Arkansas rockets past No. 20 Ole Miss behind Sanders’ 3 TDs
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win