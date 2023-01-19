Ask the Doctor
Annual Run like an Animal 5K raising money for pups

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If one of your resolutions for 2023 was to be healthier and more active, the annual Run Like an Animal 5K & Fundraiser is an opportunity for you.

University Vet Health is hosting the event on Feb. 4, beginning at their building on 7700 E. Kings Highway.

Activities will include:

  • Dog registration
  • Timed competitive 5K
  • Fun run/walk
  • Prizes
  • Music
  • Costume contest for humans & dogs
  • Food, coffee and beer
Run Like an Animal 5K
Run Like an Animal 5K(KSLA)

All proceeds from the 5K will go to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Port City Rescue and the SPD K-9 unit.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with the one mile fun run starting at 7:45 a.m. The 5K kicks off at 8:15 a.m., followed by the post race awards and party. For registration information and prices, click here.

