Annual Run like an Animal 5K raising money for pups
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If one of your resolutions for 2023 was to be healthier and more active, the annual Run Like an Animal 5K & Fundraiser is an opportunity for you.
University Vet Health is hosting the event on Feb. 4, beginning at their building on 7700 E. Kings Highway.
Activities will include:
- Dog registration
- Timed competitive 5K
- Fun run/walk
- Prizes
- Music
- Costume contest for humans & dogs
- Food, coffee and beer
All proceeds from the 5K will go to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Port City Rescue and the SPD K-9 unit.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with the one mile fun run starting at 7:45 a.m. The 5K kicks off at 8:15 a.m., followed by the post race awards and party. For registration information and prices, click here.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.