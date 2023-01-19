Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Questions about the Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport were asked at this week’s Caddo Commission meeting, specifically when it will open after months of delay.

“It’s the constant unknowns is the questions we want to kind of get on the table and air out. There are incentives on the table. Do we need to repurpose some things? Brainstorm. Talk to individuals, put some ideas on the table about what’s the direction we need to be going in,” District 3 Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson said.

At the meeting, the commission was told that Amazon said they hope to start hiring for the fulfillment center in fall 2023.

“When you’re talking about fall, you’re talking about October, November and that’s a little late,” Jackson said.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Amazon about where the company stands on the launching of the center. They provided this statement:

“We don’t have a specific launch date for our new fulfillment center in Shreveport. However, construction is ongoing and we’re committed to opening this facility.

“Once we have a better sense of our timing, we’ll work with local community and work force partners in the Shreveport area to hire more than 1,000 full- and part-time employees.”

At the meeting, the commission was told that Amazon said they hope to start hiring for the fulfillment center in fall 2023.

Jackson said he hopes the process can speed up.

“We’re still excited about the project. We just want to see what can we do from a local perspective to continue to move this project forward.

“We know that the economy is still trying to recover,” he continued. “I know folks are desperate to get to work.

“I know a lot of folks who are suppliers who have other opportunities as far as transportation. They’re really excited about it. So it wasn’t just those 1,000 jobs; it’s also the folks who are going to benefit from having an Amazon here in the community.”

In regard to the fulfillment center, Amazon said as soon as they can share more information they will.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.