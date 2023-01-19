3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car.

A representative with Caddo Schools says the crash happened in front of the bus, and one of the vehicles bumped the bus. That representative says the crash caused some slight delays to normal drop-off times since police had to make a report about the crash.

Police say no children on the bus were injured.

A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (KSLA)

A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (KSLA)

A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (KSLA)

A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.