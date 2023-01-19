120 aviation jobs available at job fair for military veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Economic Development (LED) will host a job fair to help military veterans connect with careers that utilize their military training and experience.

NextOp, a nonprofit veterans support organization, is partnering with LED FastStart to host an in-person hiring event for aviation job opportunities in Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Shreveport.

The event will take place Thurs., Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) Building L Room 115. Although the event isn’t until next week, job seekers can register in advance here, or in person on the day of the hiring event. People who attend are asked to bring a copy of their résumé.

Company representatives will hold initial screenings and interviews for the following positions:

A&P mechanics and techs

Avionics tech

Composite shop mechanic

Sheet metal shop mechanic

GSE mechanics

Aviation mechanic

Quality control

Aircraft maintenance manager

Aircraft structures tech

Interior tech

Avionics installer

Four companies seeking to fill a combined, 120 job openings, have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

Advanced Aero Services (A2S) , Shreveport

Citadel Completions , Lake Charles

Aviation Exteriors (AvEx) , Lafayette

Western Global Airlines (WGA), Shreveport

For more information, visit www.opportunitylouisiana.gov.

