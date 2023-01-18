Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

You can file your state income tax starting on Monday

Tax filing season starts
Tax filing season starts(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday.

Monday, January 23, coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting federal income tax returns. Taxpayers can file their state income tax returns electronically through “Louisiana File Online” - which is the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. It allows you to file returns and pay taxes electronically and amend returns, among other things.

Of course, you can always see a tax preparer or use software like “Turbo Tax.” You can expect your refund within 45 days if you file electronically or up to 14 weeks if you have a paper return.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Storm damage from severe weather
Suspect arrested for stabbing in Natchitoches
NPD arrest stabbing suspect