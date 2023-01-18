Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani...
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000