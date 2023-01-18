Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win

Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at a 7-Eleven in Blacksburg.

He became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.

When Houssini claimed his prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to use some of his winnings to feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” Houssini said. “I want to give back!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday
A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that...
Subcontractor dies after fall from bucket lift, police say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says