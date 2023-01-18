Storms could turn severe today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off very warm and breezy across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front is approaching from Texas and Oklahoma and this will bring widespread storms to the region today.

Scattered storms will quickly start to develop around sunrise and then increase in both coverage and intensity throughout the morning. By midday, storms will congeal into a squall line and then quickly progress east, exiting our far eastern parishes by late afternoon.

The main threat with storms today will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out either but overall this threat should stay low. Some quarter size hail and localized flooding also can’t be completely ruled out.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, we quiet down behind the front with plenty of sunshine expected. It will turn much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Unfortunately the forecast still isn’t looking great for Saturday with showers developing by afternoon. It will also be a cool and breezy day with highs only in the 50s.

The good news is that Sunday now appears drier with sunshine returning so this is the day to make outdoor plans.

The pattern stays active into early next week with another system possible by Tuesday and temperatures will hover near average for mid January.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

