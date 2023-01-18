Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m.
No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call came in when rain and high winds were in the area.
For a list of active severe weather alerts, click here.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.