Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home

Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.

By Daffney Dawson and Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call came in when rain and high winds were in the area.

For a list of active severe weather alerts, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

