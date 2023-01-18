Severe threat dwindling in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We continue to track a line of strong thunderstorms as it makes its way through the ArkLaTex this afternoon. In areas to the west and northwest of this line, your severe threat has come to an end. The line still brings a severe threat to the eastern and southeastern portions of the viewing area and because of that, a tornado watch remains in place until 4 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s thanks to the cooler air in behind the cold front that is moving through.

Tomorrow will see sunshine all day with drier and much cooler air in the ArkLaTex. Highs tomorrow will only reach the low-60s, staying near average, if not a few degrees above.

We are tracking more rain for Saturday but nothing severe is expected, highs this weekend will likely not exceed the upper-50s.

