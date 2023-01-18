Ask the Doctor
Police: Woman accused of attacking 97-year-old grandmother in her sleep for ‘starting trouble’

Stacie Denton, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.
Stacie Denton, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after being accused of attacking her 97-year-old grandmother, according to police.

Officers were called to respond to the 97-year-old woman’s house in East Memphis just after midnight on Jan. 10, WMC reported.

She told officers she was asleep when her granddaughter, Stacie Denton, came into her home drunk and started shaking her, accusing her of “starting trouble.”

Authorities said she told police Denton also kicked her while wearing shoes.

According to officials, the woman ran next door where her neighbors called police and paramedics.

“I’ve been through World War II, the Great Depression and everything in between, but this is the worst thing I’ve been through,” the 97-year-old told police.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but physicians were unable to suture her wound due to the fragility of her skin, according to police.

Denton was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.

