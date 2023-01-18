New Texarkana councilperson takes over vacated Ward 5 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member.

The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former councilman, Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.

White will finish out Harp’s term, which runs through November.

White has lived in Texarkana a long time. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003 and earned a degree in psychology from Texas A&M University. White returned to Texarkana in 2008, and since then, has dedicated her time to running various community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising four sons with her husband, Brad.

White says her interest in serving on city council came from her passion for people and a desire to stay plugged in to the city her family calls home.

“I’m ready to dive into public service to hear the needs outside of my daily bubble. I want to form new and lasting connections, and set an example for my kids of giving sacrificially and making a difference in the lives of others,” White said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.