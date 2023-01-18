Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing.

Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that day in reference to a person being stabbed. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that Price had stabbed him and was still in the house. Police found Price and arrested him without incident.

The victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later released. Price was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you have any additional information in regards to this incident, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101. To report an anonymous tip, call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

