Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair.

On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at MSBCS, 5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport.

Pastor Theron Jackson of Morning Star Baptist Church speaks to KSLA about why they are hosting this event.

“So we’re trying to do is be the bridge between that labor shortage and people who can and want to work,” says Pastor Jackson. “There’s an old adage that if you give a man fish he’ll eat today, but if we teach them how to fish, he’ll eat for a lifetime.”

Employers from all over the city will be there looking for good people to work for them.

The church invites all unemployed, under-employed, or if you want to see how you can do more to help your family.

If you are interested in this event, you can follow the Facebook event here>> https://fb.me/e/3jR1WQSCT.

