Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair.

On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at MSBCS, 5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport.

Pastor Theron Jackson of Morning Star Baptist Church speaks to KSLA about why they are hosting this event.

“So we’re trying to do is be the bridge between that labor shortage and people who can and want to work,” says Pastor Jackson. “There’s an old adage that if you give a man fish he’ll eat today, but if we teach them how to fish, he’ll eat for a lifetime.”

Employers from all over the city will be there looking for good people to work for them.

The church invites all unemployed, under-employed, or if you want to see how you can do more to help your family.

If you are interested in this event, you can follow the Facebook event here>> https://fb.me/e/3jR1WQSCT.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
FILE - Former adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault...
Porn actor Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape

Latest News

Celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day
Celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day at the library
Several free events are to be held at multiple locations.
Celebrating Winnie the Pooh Day at Shreve Memorial Library
Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project
Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project
Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project
Mayor Arceneaux says MLK Day Project is step toward unity