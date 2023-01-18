Ask the Doctor
LDH gives Bossier City water system perfect score

Bossier City Water Treatment Facility
Bossier City Water Treatment Facility(City of Bossier City)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has given the Bossier City water system a perfect score after a recent accountability test.

The system earned 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards: federal water quality, state water quality, operations, maintenance, infrastructure and the presence of secondary contaminants.

“It’s incredibly important for our water customers to have confidence in our system and in the product that’re receiving. I’m proud of how hard the staff works to ensure plant operations are top-notch at all times,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The city says water treatment plant personnel work 24/7 all days of the year to maintain and monitor all treatment-related processes and systems. The facility is managed by the Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. and has three independent treatment schemes that can be utilized together or separately. They are able to operate under changing conditions like quality fluctuations at the source and shifts in water demand.

