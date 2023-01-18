Ask the Doctor
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth republican to enter governor’s race

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another state lawmaker joins the race for governor.

Republican Rep. Richard Nelson from Mandeville made the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning on Twitter.

He said the state has everything going for it but is held back by leaders stuck in the past.

Nelson appears to have early support from State Rep. Mandie Landry, who was a high-profile democrat in the state house before she recently left the party to become an independent. Landry became an independent after she was defeated by Royce Duplessis in a bid to fill the state senate seat left vacant by Karen Carter Peterson. Upon exit from the party, Landry was critical of the organizational structure of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

She appeared to endorse Nelson on social media Wednesday morning.

Nelson joins three other republican candidates so far; State Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry... and State Sen. Sharon Hewitt.

Lake Charles businessman Hunter Lundy is running as an independent and DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson says he is still mulling over the possibility to become a democratic candidate.

