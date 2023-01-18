Ask the Doctor
Garret Graves says he’s unsure about run for governor

Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.
Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.(U.S. House Office of Photography | US House of Representatives)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. House Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, declined to say Wednesday morning whether he’s running for Louisiana governor, despite pervasive rumors over the weekend that he is getting into the race, according to reporter Julie O’Donoghue of The Louisiana Illuminator.

“I don’t know,” Graves said when asked directly if he was going to run for governor, the publication reported.

Graves then said he does not know when he will announce if he’s running for governor, though the field has become crowded with other Republicans over the past two weeks.

The race already has four GOP candidates: Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state Rep. Richard Nelson, and former US Senate candidate Xan John.

