Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A fourth teenager who allegedly was involved in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in 2021 will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said.

A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17 determined that prosecution of 16-year-old Rodney Lewis Jr. could be transferred to Caddo District Court.

He faces charges in connection with the second-degree murder of Kel’Vonte Daigre, who died as the result of a shooting Sept. 4, 2021, on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive.

Lewis also faces eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of eight other individuals that night, including three ages 5, 15 and 16. At least seven of them were innocent bystanders waiting for a red light to change or who otherwise were traveling through the intersection.

Lewis also is charged with one count of illegal use of weapon.

The other teens associated with the slaying whose cases were transferred to Caddo District Court are Christopher Davenport and Ikerryunta Stewart, both now 18 years old, and 17-year-old Ja’Shun Smith.

If convicted of second-degree murder, each of the teens faces a sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Teens can be tried as adults under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to district court, the district attorney’s office reports.

