Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new...
Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The iconic film “Ghost” may be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

In a Vanity Fair interview, the “Magic Mike” star revealed that his production company has the rights to the original film, and that he’s mulling a remake.

The 1990 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as a couple who confronts the spirit world after one of them is murdered.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn also starred in the original film.

Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
FILE - Anti-abortion activists march towards the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life...
US divided over Roe’s repeal as abortion foes prepare to march
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing woman looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutor says