Caddo Parish schools improving for the better

By Michael Barnes and Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo schools are improving in quality, infrastructure, and in education.

During a school board meeting on Jan. 17, Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish Public Schools’ superintendent, said the schools are getting better.

Goree says over the past 3 years, Caddo schools have updated one-third of its bus fleet and added AC to the buses, as well as made improvements in the classrooms. All students are also literate at a third-grade reading level.

“When we look across our schools in our parish, we saw we had seven schools increase by a letter grade. When we talk about schools increasing by a letter grade, this was not just magnet schools. Not just our neighborhood schools, this was all our schools. We saw a diverse group of schools increase their letter grades,” said Goree.

South Highlands won their third National Blue Ribbon School Award for its academic success. They are Louisiana’s first and only three-time winner of that award.

The truancy rate went down by 10 percent in the 2021 to 2022 school year, compared to the 2020 to 2021 school year. 60 percent of students missed five or more days in in 2020 to 2021, while 50 percent missed five or more days in 2021 to 2022. There’s a new truancy center set to open next week.

Although the schools are improving, the number of retirees now equals the number of educators, which is the first time that’s ever happened. More money might be needed for retirement funding.

