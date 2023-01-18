Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ark. non-profit encouraging single parents to continue their education by offering scholarships

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An organization based in Arkansas is encouraging single parents to continue their education by offering financial aid through scholarships.

Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 18), Katrine Eason of Bradley, Ark. met with an interview committee for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF). Eason is a single parent; her oldest child is a college student and this is motivating Eason to further her education.

“I want to beat him. I want to finish before he finish,” Eason said.

In order for Eason to reach this goal, she says help is needed. That’s where the ASPSF comes in.

“It is a lot of people out there that needs those funds to help them finish school or get them started or help them along the way,” said Eason.

The ASPSF provides financial assistance and support to single parents pursuing skill trade certifications and college degrees. Now, the organization is seeking scholarship applicants for summer classes.

“The program is great because it gives single parents, which I call the forgotten community, the opportunity to make a positive impact in their lives and we believe if we can pull the parent out of poverty, we can pull the children out of poverty,” said Sandra Warren, program manager of ASPSF.

Warren says the scholarships are available to men and women who are single parents with custody of their children. The full-time scholarship is worth $1,200 and can be used at any college or university in Arkansas and Bowie County, Texas.

“In 2021, our impact was we gave out over $1.4 million in scholarship money. We impacted 1,430 scholarships were given that year,” Warren said.

March 15 is the deadline to apply for the scholarship. Click here to apply online.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
According to superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo schools are improving.
Caddo Parish schools improving for the better
Parade goers reach out their hands for gifts from the members of the Krewe of Zulu parade...
All Mardi Gras krewes will be able to return to traditional routes thanks to influx of deputies from across Louisiana