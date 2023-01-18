Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
FILE - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge