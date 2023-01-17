Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation

Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville(Viewer Submitted)
By KALB Digital Team and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a massive fight that happened recently at the Whataburger in the city.

According to a statement by Chief Beth Westlake, officers are still working to identify all involved in the fight. Arrests are expected once law enforcement confirms who was involved.

Chief Westlake said the department hopes that will be done by the end of the week.

The investigation is still ongoing. Video of the fight has been shared multiple times on social media, with several claiming Ft. Polk soldiers were involved in the fight. According to Ft. Polk officials, it has not been confirmed that any soldiers from the post were involved in the incident at Whataburger.

A witness sent KALB video of the fight that you can see below - faces are blurred as no one involved has been identified yet:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Storms return for midweek
Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek
A woman died in a mobile home fire Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of Washington Street in the...
Woman dies in mobile home fire in Ringgold

Latest News

Arkansas State Police
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
John Settle agrees to drop lawsuit over selection of City Council chairman