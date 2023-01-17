Very warm Tuesday; severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Is it January or June because it sure does feel like it out there across the ArkLaTex, some places have already hit the 80-degree mark and I expect Shreveport to hit it during the afternoon hours. Increasing cloud cover is expected throughout the afternoon and lows tonight will not be dropping very far, expecting the low-60s.

Tomorrow is the day we are paying close attention to. Strong to severe storms are possible throughout your Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern portion of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe storms, on a numerical scale that is a 2 out of 5 risk. Damaging wind gusts are a main threat but all mods, including tornadoes, are possible tomorrow. Storms are expected to start around 9 AM and continue into the early evening hours, around 6 PM. We will watch these storms very closely as they move through the region. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, the low-70s for highs.

Much cooler going into the last couple days of the week with highs Thursday and Friday down in the low-60s. We are tracking another threat for rain this weekend as temperatures return closer to average, the mid and upper-50s.

