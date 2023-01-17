Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Very warm Tuesday; severe weather possible Wednesday

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Is it January or June because it sure does feel like it out there across the ArkLaTex, some places have already hit the 80-degree mark and I expect Shreveport to hit it during the afternoon hours. Increasing cloud cover is expected throughout the afternoon and lows tonight will not be dropping very far, expecting the low-60s.

Tomorrow is the day we are paying close attention to. Strong to severe storms are possible throughout your Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern portion of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe storms, on a numerical scale that is a 2 out of 5 risk. Damaging wind gusts are a main threat but all mods, including tornadoes, are possible tomorrow. Storms are expected to start around 9 AM and continue into the early evening hours, around 6 PM. We will watch these storms very closely as they move through the region. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, the low-70s for highs.

Much cooler going into the last couple days of the week with highs Thursday and Friday down in the low-60s. We are tracking another threat for rain this weekend as temperatures return closer to average, the mid and upper-50s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Storms return for midweek
Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek
A woman died in a mobile home fire Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of Washington Street in the...
Woman dies in mobile home fire in Ringgold

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Storm threat ramping up
Severe weather threat ramping up midweek
Storm threat ramping up
Matt's morning forecast update
Storms return for midweek
Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek