USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who attempted to rob a letter carrier.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport on Dec. 19, 2022; the suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier’s vehicle while they drove away.

The attempted robbers are described as young, black males between 20 to 30 years old.

Suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier. (USPS)

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

