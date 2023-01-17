Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers

By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who attempted to rob a letter carrier.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport on Dec. 19, 2022; the suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier’s vehicle while they drove away.

The attempted robbers are described as young, black males between 20 to 30 years old.

Suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
Suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.(USPS)

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Storms return for midweek
Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs

Latest News

Terrence Dangerfield
DA releases more details on criminal background of man accused in hit-and-run deaths of mother, daughter
Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott sworn in for third term
Bossier Parish committee pushing for term limits for city council, mayor & police jury
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway