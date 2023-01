HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn.

According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall.

No injuries are reported at this time.

