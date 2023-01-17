Ask the Doctor
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Arkansas State Police
Arkansas State Police
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck.

Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup truck as the driver was making a turn onto E 4th Street.

Bashum was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center; his condition has not been released.

No one in the truck was injured. State police is still investigating.

