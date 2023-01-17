TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime.

“I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.

Over the past few months, police have answered several shots fired calls. One of those calls was at the intersection of Hayes and Vernal Street. According to police, more than 60 shots from multiple guns were fired. No one was injured, but there was property damage.

“We not sure the cause or the nature, but it appears to be there is an on going rivalry from various juvenile groups. Not necessarily across state lines, but across the city,” said Munn.

He said the juveniles are driving around late in the evening with rifles and handguns to commit these crimes. Police say some arrests have been made, but there are more people responsible for these shootings.

“We are asking from the public any help in identifying who these juveniles are and any possible locations where these weapons being used.”

Police say they are not just looking for names, but information that will keep the public safe.

“We are seriously concerned that at some point and time there is going to be someone seriously injured or killed if we don’t get this under control pretty quick,” said Munn.

[RELATED: Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs]

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.