Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime.

“I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.

Over the past few months, police have answered several shots fired calls. One of those calls was at the intersection of Hayes and Vernal Street. According to police, more than 60 shots from multiple guns were fired. No one was injured, but there was property damage.

“We not sure the cause or the nature, but it appears to be there is an on going rivalry from various juvenile groups. Not necessarily across state lines, but across the city,” said Munn.

He said the juveniles are driving around late in the evening with rifles and handguns to commit these crimes. Police say some arrests have been made, but there are more people responsible for these shootings.

“We are asking from the public any help in identifying who these juveniles are and any possible locations where these weapons being used.”

Police say they are not just looking for names, but information that will keep the public safe.

“We are seriously concerned that at some point and time there is going to be someone seriously injured or killed if we don’t get this under control pretty quick,” said Munn.

[RELATED: Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs]

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Storms return for midweek
Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek
A woman died in a mobile home fire Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of Washington Street in the...
Woman dies in mobile home fire in Ringgold

Latest News

Arkansas State Police
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
John Settle agrees to drop lawsuit over selection of City Council chairman