Severe weather threat ramping up midweek

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a warm and muggy start across the ArkLaTex with many places already in the 60s. Watch out for some areas of dense fog as you head into work and allow for extra time on the roads.

Any fog should burn off by late morning with more sunshine arriving as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average with highs soaring close to 80 for many of us.

Late tonight and into Wednesday, a strong cold front will approach from the west and this will bring our next severe weather threat. Showers and storms will quickly start to develop early Wednesday and then increase in both coverage and intensity throughout the day.

Damaging wind gusts will the main concern as a line of storms organizes and pushes east across the ArkLaTex. We could also see a few brief tornadoes along with locally heavy rain.

Any storm threat should quickly exit to the east by early Wednesday evening with much cooler air arriving behind the cold front.

Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60s with plenty of sun so overall it should be a beautiful finish to the week.

Unfortunately the weekend forecast isn’t looking great with widespread showers and even cooler air on the way. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 50s.

Have a great day!

Matt Jones

