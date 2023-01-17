Ask the Doctor
MGSWLA announces 2023 Children’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 19

Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana has announced plans for this year’s Children’s Day.

This year’s Children’s Day will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

MGSWLA Children’s day will have interactive stations with arts and crafts, games, face-painting, inflatables, and other sensory-friendly activities. Snacks and Cajun dance lessons will also be featured

The Children’s Day parade starts rolling at 3:30 p.m.

Area sponsors are donating funds, food, and in-kind services. Each booth will be presented by a local business.

Around 1,500 children have attended past Children’s Day celebrations.

