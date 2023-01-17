Ask the Doctor
John Settle agrees to drop lawsuit over selection of City Council chairman

Self-proclaimed city watchdog says he’s doing so at request of Councilman Grayson Boucher
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The self-proclaimed city watchdog who filed suit against the City of Shreveport over how the City Council voted for its new council chairmain now tells KSLA News 12 he’s dropping his lawsuit.

Former attorney John Settle said he is dropping the petition at the request of Councilman Grayson Boucher.

Settle initially filed the lawsuit claiming that the City Council had actually elected Boucher to be the council chairman and not the man they eventually voted on, James Green.

Green was voted in in a series of follow-up votes to try to clear up what happened during the first vote.

Settle said Boucher asked him to drop the lawsuit to eliminate anymore division on the council.

