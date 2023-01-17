Ask the Doctor
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

HCSO is searching for Janyah Okra, a juvenile that left home.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Janyah Martavia Okra was last seen walking from her home in south central Harrison County. She is believed to be in the Marshall area.

Okra is 5 feet and 3 inches and weighs about 275 pounds. Her eyes are brown, and her hair is in brown box braids. The last outfit she was seen in was a tie dye black, gold, and white jacket with a black shirt, jeans, and pink cowboy boots.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of this juvenile, please contact Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

