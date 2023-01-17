Ask the Doctor
Bossier Parish committee pushing for term limits for city council, mayor & police jury

(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City officials are making moves toward creating term limits for the city’s council, mayor, and police jury.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee voted to approve the creation of a term limit committee to lead an effort to get enough signatures from the public to put term limits in place for the offices of city council, mayor, and the police jury.

The term limit committee will work with volunteers to get the required number of signatures in order to present to the city council and the mayor’s office. According to the city charter, once the committee has enough signatures, the city council can vote to put together a charter committee to address term limits. If they veto the referendum, the issue would be left up to the voters of Bossier City.

The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee is also asking for the police jury to publicly vote to support or oppose a referendum on term limits.

