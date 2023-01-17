Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after being shot during altercation
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Handcuffed man flees from custody in Greenwood
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Storms return for midweek
Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek
A woman died in a mobile home fire Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of Washington Street in the...
Woman dies in mobile home fire in Ringgold

Latest News

A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Arkansas State Police
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds