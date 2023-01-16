Ask the Doctor
Traffic control signal going up on East Kings Highway at Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard

Work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 16
(pxhere/ MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 16 on installation of a new traffic control signal on East Kings Highway just south of LSU Shreveport.

It will be installed at East Kings’ intersection with Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard.

The system will include signal controllers, signal supports and traffic detection cameras.

Weather permitting, the contractor — Wilhite Electric Co. — will begin mobilization and preliminary work Monday.

A notice from the City of Shreveport states:

“The contractor will construct the foundations that will support the traffic signal poles and mast arms. Due to long lead times on some materials, construction activities will be intermittent. Construction activity may or may not cause minor inconveniences to traffic. However, we would like to urge all pedestrians and motorists to proceed with caution near the construction area.”

