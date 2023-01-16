Storms bring threat of severe weather by midweek

Ask the Doctor
By Jeff Castle
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next big weather maker arrives Wednesday and brings a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex. Cooler weather follows the storms with more rain on the way in for the upcoming weekend.

The limited showers that popped up this afternoon will fade away this evening. Clouds and patches of fog can be expected overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll start off with overcast skies Tuesday, but some sunshine is likely to break out heading through the afternoon. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild for mid-January with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s across most of the ArkLaTex.

An upper level storm system and cold front will pass through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday bringing thunderstorms and a risk of severe weather. Showers and a few storms will likely be around as we begin the day. The threat for severe weather will develop through the afternoon as a line of thunderstorms pushes across much of the ArkLaTex. The latest severe weather outlook has a ‘Slight’, or level 2 out of 5, risk for all of northwest Louisiana, areas of east Texas around and south of I-20 and a small part of southwest Arkansas. Right now damaging wind gusts look like the most likely severe weather threat with the risk for tornadoes and large hail appearing to be fairly low. Heavy downpours will also accompany some of the storms. Rain and storms should exit the ArkLaTex by early evening. Despite the rain we’ll still be mild with afternoon highs around 70.

Cooler, but dry weather will settle in for the end of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60s with morning lows back in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another storm system arrives over the weekend bring cool rain and showers with it. Right now I’d plan on indoor activities Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather, sunshine and slightly warmer conditions will return at the start of next week.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

