Mayor Arceneaux says MLK Day Project is step toward unity

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux sat down with KSLA on Monday, Jan. 16 to discuss the city’s big MLK Day Project.

The city is partnering with Shreveport Green to revitalize the community garden on MLK Drive at Legardy Street. Arceneaux says they will be installing new plant beds, as well as repairing and replanting beds harmed by the freeze.

“We ought to have plenty of work to do and I hope there are plenty of hands on deck.”

The neighborhood in a food desert, meaning there are no fresh produce markets within a mile. The community garden is a way for residents to access fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It’s very important that we carry this and that we encourage people to eat healthy. Not eating a healthy diet is like a time bomb, it doesn’t affect you today, it tastes pretty wonderful today... it sets off a bomb later for obesity and diabetes.”

Arceneaux ran his campaign for mayor on a message of unity. He says coming together to improve the community garden is a step in the right direction.

“We’re not there yet but we’re making progress. This is another step in that progress, to say we’re going to go up there and assist people of all races. I am a little different in color than many of the people in the Martin Luther King area, this is my chance to go out there and say, ‘I am here to work with you.’ And I am very excited about it.”

