Man dies after being shot during altercation

The victim produced a handgun and subsequently was shot, authorities say
A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport, authorities say.(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot when an altercation escalated to gunfire.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport.

(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, produced a handgun during an altercation and subsequently was shot, authorities said. He later died at the hospital.

No arrest has been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

