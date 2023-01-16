Man dies after being shot during altercation
The victim produced a handgun and subsequently was shot, authorities say
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot when an altercation escalated to gunfire.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport.
The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, produced a handgun during an altercation and subsequently was shot, authorities said. He later died at the hospital.
No arrest has been made.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
