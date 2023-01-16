Man dies after being shot during altercation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot when an altercation escalated to gunfire.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport.

The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, produced a handgun during an altercation and subsequently was shot, authorities said. He later died at the hospital.

No arrest has been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

