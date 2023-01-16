Ask the Doctor
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said.

The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard protocol. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the shooting officers were responding to.

Lafayette police first responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road, around 12:20 a.m., according to State Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen.

Lafayette police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said arriving officers found a person with a single gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to a hospital.

The officers saw a vehicle drive by at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop, Gossen said. When the vehicle entered the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, the two occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers tracked one of the suspects using a police dog.

“During the course of police interactions with the subject, a male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” Gossen said.

