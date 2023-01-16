Ask the Doctor
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway

LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials confirmed that a student has died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. LSU’s Tiger TV reported the student is a sophomore named Madison Brooks.

LSU released the below statement about the passing of Brooks:

