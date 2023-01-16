Krewe of Harambee to award scholarships ahead of big parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Harambee joins in on the Mardi Gras fun on Monday, Jan. 16.

They’re kicking things off with a scholarship breakfast before hitting the streets in downtown Shreveport. Fifteen students applied for the scholarships by submitting an essay on the topic “How I Made it Against All Odds.” Students had to come from a single household and have a GPA of at least 2.5.

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships.

The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street.

The krewe says they like to party with a purpose, starting the day with community service, and ending with the big parade.

“It makes me feel amazing because we party with a purpose and our purpose is community service, pulling together. That’s what Harambee means. Seeing that we are giving out these scholarships, knowing that we work year-round, serving the community and nursing homes things like that. It makes me proud,” said Latari Fleming, king of Harambee.

The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. This year’s theme is “Fantastic Voyage.”

