Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The management of Jucys Taco has given a public offering of thanks to its employees in the aftermath of a shooting incident at the restaurant in Marshall.

Marshall police are currently investigating the incident in which left two individuals injured.

“In the face of uncertainty, these individuals stepped up and took quick and decisive action to protect themselves and others. They used their instincts to make the best decisions in a challenging and traumatic situation,” the message said in a post made on Facebook on Monday afternoon. “We are incredibly proud and grateful for their heroism and commitment to the safety of their customers and community.”

