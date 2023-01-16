Handcuffed man flees from custody

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood police are looking for a man who escaped while wearing handcuffs about 12:54 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

He last was seen running west on Tanya Drive near Phillips Street, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

This is off the Kimberly Road area in the Greenwood Hills area south of Interstate 20.

He was wearing a blue hoodie or sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The man is wanted on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on Beebe Drive.

Authorities urge you to call 911 if you see him.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.