Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14.

The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall.

Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the interstate when he entered the center median, slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side. Stec was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen guns recovered.
5 juveniles arrested after allegedly wrecking carjacked vehicle into another vehicle
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A man is dead after having been shot during an altercation the night of Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn &...
Man dies after being shot during altercation
CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: 22-year-old-man near Vivian found dead in woods
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
1 arrested for alleged burglary; suspect climbed into attic, fell through ceiling

Latest News

Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students
Krewe of Harambee ready to roll
Krewe of Harambee ready to roll
Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project
Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting