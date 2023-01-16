Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14.
The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall.
Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the interstate when he entered the center median, slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side. Stec was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
