Breezy and much warmer today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off much warmer across the ArkLaTex this morning with many places already in the 60s. This is about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than this same time yesterday!

As we head through the day, clouds will continue but we should see some brief periods of sunshine at times as well. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of the region will stay dry. It will also be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-20 mph. If you’re heading to the big MLK parade in Shreveport, the weather looks great!

A few showers will remain possible tonight but overall it will just be a warm and breezy night with lows near 60.

Even warmer air arrives Tuesday along with more sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s regionwide.

By midweek, a strong cold front will approach from the west and this will bring widespread showers and storms. There will be the potential of severe weather and flash flooding with this system so this is the day to stay weather aware.

Behind the front, much cooler air will arrive for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Another system will likely arrive for next weekend bringing widespread showers and even cooler temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.