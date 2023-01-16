Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
Two were injured in a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large.

The restaurant is located on Victory Drive.

According to the Facebook page, the suspect is a Black man wearing all black clothing. A silver Nissan Murano is listed as the possible vehicle description.

The two victims were taken to a Marshall hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: 22-year-old-man near Vivian found dead in woods
Brandon Smith, 35.
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody
Stolen guns recovered.
5 juveniles arrested after allegedly wrecking carjacked vehicle into another vehicle
The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
Rambin was for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.
Shreveport man arrested for animal, child porn

Latest News

A woman died in a mobile home fire Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of Washington Street in the...
Woman dies in mobile home fire in Ringgold
Traffic control signal going up on East Kings Highway at Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
1 arrested for alleged burglary; suspect climbed into attic, fell through ceiling
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus