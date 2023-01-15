Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue

The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.
The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.(KSLA)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars.

The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.

Seven people were transported to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

According to KSLA crew at the scene, multiple cars were heavily damaged.

The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.
The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.(KSLA)

According to Caddo 911 website, more than 20 units responded to the area for a “medical emergency”.

At the same time of this occurrence, there is also a “traffic stop” on the website with 13 units at Merwin Street and Hassett Avenue. It’s unknown if these two incidents are related.

The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.
The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue.(KSLA)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: 22-year-old-man near Vivian found dead in woods
Break-in and fire set at WoGM.
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
Dalton Robinson, 25
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
Rambin was for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.
Shreveport man arrested for animal, child porn
Brandon Smith, 35.
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody

Latest News

CPSO searching for missing man near Vivian.
CPSO: 22-year-old-man near Vivian found dead in woods
Paster speaks about tragedic hit-and-run
Remembering Faith and Amelia; pastor speaks about tragedy
Brandon Smith, 35.
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody
Faith and Amelia died after they were struck by a driver, who ran a red light while trying to...
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running