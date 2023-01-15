Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars.

The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.

Seven people were transported to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

According to KSLA crew at the scene, multiple cars were heavily damaged.

The crash is blocking the Eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue. (KSLA)

According to Caddo 911 website, more than 20 units responded to the area for a “medical emergency”.

At the same time of this occurrence, there is also a “traffic stop” on the website with 13 units at Merwin Street and Hassett Avenue. It’s unknown if these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story.

